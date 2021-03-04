Opening up of India’s vaccine programme gives it new legs

India has vaccinated only about 0.18% of its population, according to Our World in Data. Although it’s among the top five countries in absolute number of doses, due to its high population, it lags on a per capita basis. Israel has vaccinated almost 40% of its population, while UAE and US have vaccinated 22.1% and 7.4%, respectively. On Wednesday, the US approved the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, a single-dose vaccine that is more climate resilient and has been marked to increase the pace of vaccination.

