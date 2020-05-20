Resumption of public transport within states has triggered a surge in movement of migrant workers, adding to fears that many of them returning to their home districts could potentially be carriers of coronavirus.

The easing of travel restrictions by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) and followed up by some states has opened the floodgates for migrant workers to rush back to their hometowns but also posing a threat of contaminating regions that have so far remained free from covid-19.

With the focus of mandatory quarantine and testing moving to inter-state movement of migrants, local authorities raised concerns over movement within a state.

Over 1500 cases across districts in Tamil Nadu are traced back to Koyembedu market in Chennai.

In the last two days alone, nearly 1.4 lakh people have travelled in Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses, according to the service provider.

“First of all we do not know where they are coming from and when they arrive by bus, we are not sure what to do," M.R Ravi, Deputy Commissioner of Chamarajanagar district in Karnataka says. Charamarajanagar and Ramanagaram are the only two districts in Karnataka that have so far not recorded even one covid-19 positive case.

Most district borders have little more than a few barricades and handful of security personnel with a thermometer that is unlikely to detect the threat since at least 70% of all covid-19 cases in the country had only mild symptoms or were asymptomatic that makes the screening process redundant and at best a formality.

In Maharashtra, one of the worst hit regions of the country, passes are still a must for travel especially from Mumbai and Pune. Those with passes are checked at borders and home or institutional quarantine is enforced depending on symptoms, officials say.

S.Suresh Kumar, Karnataka’s primary and secondary education minister said that inter-state movement has been the reason for a spike in covid-19 cases in Karnataka and not inter-district, so far.

The primary reason for imposing the lockdown was to contain the spread of the virus especially from cities to its slums and to its rural areas where quality of healthcare infrastructure is much lower compared to urban areas.

Economic activities in several states is largely centered around the capital city that widens the regional disparity and attracts people from other parts of the state.

According to the 2011 census, around 450 million of the total 1.2 billion population migrated within the country and almost 16% of this moved from rural to urban areas.

A significant portion of this are people who frequently travel back home at every given opportunity and the lockdown had restricted this movement, adding to the desperation, officials and political leaders say.

While most people were impacted due to the covid-19 lockdown and the economic uncertainty, migrant workers in the unorganised sector and daily wage labourers had visibility endured more hardship than their white-collared counterparts in urban areas.

States like Kerala do not face similar problems where internal migration is minimal, earlier studies have pointed out, due to the lack of sharp urban-rural divide in the state.

The state's estimated 2.5 million migrant population is nearly fully populated by people from other states rather than their own population. Even of them, only 40,000 migrants, or 1.6%, have returned in the 'Shramik' special trains so far, which gives a positive signal about the way the state has been protecting its migrants, offering them food, shelter, and more recently, jobs.

Nidheesh.M.K from Ernakulam, Tanya Thomas from Mumbai contributed to this story.

