Pakistan targeted Sikh community in J&K, hit Poonch gurudwara: Foreign secretary Vikram Misri

Pakistan launched a targeted attack on Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Wednesday, hitting a gurudwara and homes of Sikhs in Poonch, said Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday.

In the attack, three civilians were killed.

Speaking during a Ministry of External Affairs’ Thursday press briefing on ‘Operation Sindoor’ in New Delhi, Misri said: “In fact contrary to what Pakistan is claiming, yesterday Pakistan launched a targeted attack on the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir, hitting gurudwara in Poonch and homes of Sikh community members and we know that at least three individuals were killed in that particular attack...”

“Since yesterday, a total 16 civilians have been killed and 59 others have been injured in attacks by Pakistan,” he also said.

Misri also rejected Pakistan's allegation that India had targeted the Neelum-Jhelum dam in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoJK), calling it "absolutely fabricated and a blatant lie."

“Pakistan has increased the intensity of its unprovoked firing across the LoC using mortar and heavy-calibre artillery in areas in Kupwara, Baramulla, Uri, Poonch, Mendhar and Rajouri sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Sixteen innocent lives have been lost including 3 women and 5 children due to the Pakistani firing,” Wing Commander Vyomika Singh said at the press briefing.

The foreign secretary further commented: “Pakistan is trying to wash its hands from any and all involvement with terrorism. Pakistani information minister said there are no terrorists in Pakistan, and I think he was challenged in that TV programme that he was appearing on. Pakistan's reputation as epicentre of global terrorism is rooted in a number of instances where concrete evidence is available not just to India but governments and authorities around the world.”