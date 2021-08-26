Operating drones in India to become cheaper as licensing fees reduced

Just 5 forms and 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country. The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday. The Drone Rules 2021 make it significantly easier for people and companies in the country to now own and operate drones.

"Moving New #DroneRules2021 ahead with a formal notification.These aim at simplifying procedures &reducing the compliance burden for drone operation. We are all set to usher in a new era of drone usage in India," Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

“The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The number of forms that need to be filled to operate drones has been reduced from 25 to 5.

The types of fees charged from the operator have been reduced from 72 to 4.

The fee, according to the new rules, has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone.

The fee for a remote pilot license has been reduced from ₹ 3,000 (for a large drone) to ₹ 100 for all categories of drones and it is valid for 10 years.

No pilot licence will be required for micro drones (for non-commercial use) and nano drones, the rules mentioned, adding that the maximum penalty for violations has been reduced to ₹ 1 lakh.

