Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Operating drones in India to become cheaper as licensing fees reduced

Operating drones in India to become cheaper as licensing fees reduced

Premium
The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector, said PM Modi.
1 min read . 01:55 PM IST Livemint

Just 5 forms and 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country. The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday. The Drone Rules 2021 make it significantly easier for people and companies in the country to now own and operate drones. 

New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country. The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday. The Drone Rules 2021 make it significantly easier for people and companies in the country to now own and operate drones. 

“Moving New #DroneRules2021 ahead with a formal notification.These aim at simplifying procedures &reducing the compliance burden for drone operation. We are all set to usher in a new era of drone usage in India," Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

“Moving New #DroneRules2021 ahead with a formal notification.These aim at simplifying procedures &reducing the compliance burden for drone operation. We are all set to usher in a new era of drone usage in India," Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.

 

 

“The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub," PM Modi said in a tweet.

“The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub," PM Modi said in a tweet.

Here's all you need to know about the Drone Rules 2021 announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Here's all you need to know about the Drone Rules 2021 announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry:

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

  • The number of forms that need to be filled to operate drones has been reduced from 25 to 5.
  • The types of fees charged from the operator have been reduced from 72 to 4.
  • The fee, according to the new rules, has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone.
  • The fee for a remote pilot license has been reduced from 3,000 (for a large drone) to 100 for all categories of drones and it is valid for 10 years.
  • No pilot licence will be required for micro drones (for non-commercial use) and nano drones, the rules mentioned, adding that the maximum penalty for violations has been reduced to 1 lakh.

 

  • The number of forms that need to be filled to operate drones has been reduced from 25 to 5.
  • The types of fees charged from the operator have been reduced from 72 to 4.
  • The fee, according to the new rules, has been reduced to nominal levels and de-linked from the size of the drone.
  • The fee for a remote pilot license has been reduced from 3,000 (for a large drone) to 100 for all categories of drones and it is valid for 10 years.
  • No pilot licence will be required for micro drones (for non-commercial use) and nano drones, the rules mentioned, adding that the maximum penalty for violations has been reduced to 1 lakh.

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!