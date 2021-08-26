Operating drones in India to become cheaper as licensing fees reduced

Operating drones in India to become cheaper as licensing fees reduced1 min read . 01:55 PM IST
Just 5 forms and 4 types of fees: Aviation ministry eases rules to operate drones in India
New Delhi: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has eased the rules regarding drone operations in the country. The Drone Rules, 2021, were issued on Wednesday. The Drone Rules 2021 make it significantly easier for people and companies in the country to now own and operate drones.
“Moving New #DroneRules2021 ahead with a formal notification.These aim at simplifying procedures &reducing the compliance burden for drone operation. We are all set to usher in a new era of drone usage in India," Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted.
“The new Drone Rules will tremendously help start-ups and our youth working in this sector. It will open up new possibilities for innovation & business. It will help leverage India’s strengths in innovation, technology & engineering to make India a drone hub," PM Modi said in a tweet.
Here's all you need to know about the Drone Rules 2021 announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry:
