Operating leverage drives earnings growth for cement firms in Q3

HDFC Securities analyst Rajesh Ravi said a 10% sequential volume growth drove the operating leverage for cement manufacturers during the quarter. Per-tonne profitability improved by about ₹200 a tonne sequentially to ₹800 a tonne with operating leverage contributing about ₹100 per tonne. Dalmia Bharat, UltraTech and Shree Cements reported per tonne Ebitda of ₹812-1,022 a tonne. ACC also reported improvement in per tonne profits from the lows of ₹23 a tonne in the September quarter to ₹490 in the December quarter, while Ambuja’s Ebitda per tonne doubled from ₹433 in Q2 to ₹812 in Q3, according to analysts’ estimates.