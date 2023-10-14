Flight carrying Indian nationals from Israel successfully reached Delhi airport on Saturday morning

In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, the second flight bringing 235 Indian nationals back from Israel successfully landed at Delhi Airport on Saturday. Yesterday, 212 Indian nationals were were flown out amid the country's raging conflict with the Palestinian militant group Hamas. Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates The second batch of 235 Indian nationals, including two infants, were safely evacuated on Friday. MoS MEA Rajkumar Ranjan Singh received the Indian nationals at the airport. India launched 'Operation Ajay' on Thursday to facilitate the return of those who wish to return home following brazen attacks by Hamas militants on Israeli towns on 7 October. Also read: First flight carrying 212 Indian nationals lands at Delhi airport The second flight took off at 11:02 pm local time. The Indian government will continue the evacuation tomorrow as well. "The Embassy has emailed the next lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight today. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," the Indian Embassy posted the announcement on X.

The first charter flight to facilitate the return of Indian citizens from Israel left late Thursday evening from the Ben Gurion airport carrying 211 adults and an infant. The flight reached Delhi on Friday morning. Ben Gurion International Airport is the main international airport of Israel. It is situated on the northern outskirts of the city of Lod.

All Indian nationals who want to come back to their home country need to register at the mission's database. The government is bearing the cost of their return.

The Indian embassy in Israel is providing assistance to Indian companies and has set up a helpline for Indian citizens in need of assistance.

There are about 18,000 Indian nationals living and working in Israel including caregivers, students, several IT professionals, and diamond traders.

