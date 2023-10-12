18,000 Indians currently residing in Israel to be assisted in returning home.

India announced the launch "Operation Ajay" on Wednesday to help Indians stuck in Israel to return home as fresh tension triggered in the region as Hamas militants made a series of brazen attacks on Israeli towns over the weekend. As per the external affairs ministry, around 18,000 Indians are currently residing in Israel.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, took to X on Wednesday to announce, “Launching #OperationAjay to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to return."

Here is all you need to know about operation Ajay: Special charter flights and other arrangements being put in place to help Indians to return to the country safely. Noting the same, the minister said "Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad"

The first batch of Indians is expected to be brought back from Israel in a special flight on Thursday.

Notably, the Indian embassy in Israel has already e-mailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight on Thursday.

"Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," it said on X.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, a round-the-clock control room has been set up a round and separate emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah to monitor the situation in the war torn regions and provide information and assistance to the Indian citizens

The phone numbers of the control room in Delhi are 1800118797 (toll-free), 91-11 23012113, 91-11-23014104, 91-11-23017905 and 919968291988, and the e-mail ID is situationroom@mea.gov.in. EAM Jaishankar mentioned that he is in touch with his counterpart from the United Arab Emirates and discussed the issue in detail.

"Spoke to Foreign Minister @ABZayed of UAE this evening. Discussed the ongoing crisis in West Asia. Agreed to stay in touch," the external affairs minister posted on X.



The multi-pronged attacks against Israel by Hamas militants from Gaza since Saturday and the subsequent Israeli retaliation have left around 2,150 people dead.

The Israeli authorities said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have been killed in Israel, while the Palestinian side put the death toll in Gaza at 950.



