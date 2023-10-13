In the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, the first flight bringing 212 Indian nationals back from Israel successfully landed at Delhi Airport on Friday. Upon arrival, the returning citizens were received by Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The initial group of Indian travellers embarked on a flight from Tel Aviv to India as part of Operation Ajay. These passengers were observed as they boarded a specially chartered flight initiated by India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), aimed at repatriating individuals from Israel.

Indian Ambassador to Israel, Sanjeev Singla, emphasized the commitment of the Indian Embassy in Israel to safeguarding the welfare of Indian citizens in conflict-ridden Israel. He also disclosed that, as part of "Operation Ajay," the embassy will facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to return to India, ANI reported.

The Indian embassy in Israel is extending support to Indian businesses and has established a dedicated helpline to aid Indian citizens requiring assistance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) established a round-the-clock control center in response to the intensifying conflict. This control room is tasked with monitoring the situation and furnishing information and aid as needed.

Earlier today, the External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "As announced by EAM yesterday, Operation Ajay has been launched to facilitate the return from Israel of our citizens who wish to come back. The first chartered flight will be reaching Tel Aviv later tonight to pick up the Indian citizens and is likely to return to India tomorrow morning," the external affairs ministry spokesperson said while addressing a media briefing here today."We are keeping a close watch on the situation in Israel."

The MEA spokesperson also said that there were no Indian casualties so far."We haven't heard of any casualty so far," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Around 18,000 Indians are in Israel. There is conflict going on and it is a matter of concern. Indians advised to follow advisories issued by our mission," Bagchi said.

India's External Affairs Minister, S. Jaishankar, led a meeting to assess the readiness and arrangements for "Operation Ajay." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Israel's military chief has declared, "Now is the time for war," while Israel deploys tanks in proximity to the Gaza Strip in anticipation of a forthcoming ground operation aimed at eradicating the Palestinian militant organization Hamas, which governs the enclave, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian crisis worsened as the region's sole power plant exhausted its fuel supply on Wednesday. Israeli airstrikes had led to the destruction of neighbourhoods, forcing thousands to seek shelter.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!