Operation Bihali: One JeM terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur, encounter underway

One Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist was killed in a joint operation by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, officials said on Thursday.

In a post on X, the 16 Corpos of the Indian Army said it had neutralised one JeM terrorist in Basantgarh of the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday under Operation Bihali.

The operation is still underway, it said.

“Op BIHALI Update In the ongoing joint operation by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice in #Basantgarh, one #terrorist has been neutralized till now. #Operation continues [sic],” the army said on X.

Operation Bihali An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the Basantgarh area of the Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

Security forces launched a joint operation under the name of Operation Bihali, which is in progress since morning.

Operation Bihali was launched based on intelligence inputs against JeM terrorists who were being tracked for a year, officials said.

“Op BIHALI. Based on specific intelligence, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu Kashmir Police in the Bihali area of Basantgarh. Contact has been established with #terrorists. The operation is currently in progress,” the Indian Army said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, officials said that the JeM terrorists were trapped in a forested area of the remote region of Bihali.

“Contact was established with the terrorists around 8.30 am... they are believed to be four in number and we have been tracking (this group) for the last one year,” Inspector General of Police, Jammu range, Bhim Sen Tuti told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu.

He said a search operation was going on despite foggy conditions and the real picture would emerge once the weather improves.

Officials added that the trapped terrorists are members of the Pakistan-based JeM and were found hiding near Karoor nallah by the joint search party led by the army’s para commandos.