Sikh community marks 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star at Golden Temple in Amritsar with slogans and posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Pro-Khalistan slogans also raised.

Sikh community members on Thursday raised pro-Khalistan slogans inside the Golden Temple premises in Amritsar to mark the 40th anniversary of Operation Blue Star. Posters of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were also seen during the demonstration. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Indian Army's Operation Blue Star began on June 1, 1984. The operation was carried out to remove Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, who had taken shelter in the Harmandir Sahib Complex (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, Punjab.

The operation, which was approved by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, had a massive repercussion, leading to violent religious clashes. The operation was ordered by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and took place from June 1 to June 10, 1984. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Security beefed up in Amritsar To prevent any unforeseen incidents during the 40th anniversary commemoration of Operation Blue Star, the Punjab Police have put in place extensive security measures, deploying 2,300 jawans to guard Amritsar City.

This includes two companies of the BSF, one of the CRPF, as well as 1,000 anti-riot police personnel, and officers from neighbouring districts, said a police spokesperson as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Police officers and paramilitary forces are stationed strategically throughout the city. Checkpoints have been set up on the roads leading to the Golden Temple. The SGPC has deployed hundreds of its task force members within the Golden Temple complex. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dal Khalsa organized a procession in memory of those who lost their lives during Operation Blue Star, referring to it as a "holocaust remembrance" parade. The radical group also announced a call for an Amritsar Bandh on June 6.

The occasion aligned with the overwhelming victories of detained radical Sikh leader Amritpal Singh and Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of Beant Singh, one of the assassins of former PM Indira Gandhi.

The parents of Amritpal Singh are expected to arrive here. Khalsa was scheduled to arrive in Amritsar on Wednesday evening, according to Sukhwinder Singh Agwan, the nephew of the other assassin, Satwant Singh, who organized the election campaign for him in the Faridkot constituency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

