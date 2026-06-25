The Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) on Thursday conducted coordinated searches in more than 80 locations across the country in connection with digital arrests scams that have been plaguing the country for the past few years.

The CBI, under Operation Chakra-VI, constituted 60 special

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teams and conducted coordinated searches at more than 80 locations across 16 states, namely Punjab, Gujarat, Delhi, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam, West Bengal, Manipur, Karnataka and Odisha.

Two persons, one from Kolkata and one from Chennai, have been arrested post the raids. They were allegedly involved in incorporating of shel companies and opening as well as operating mule bank accounts which were used to launder around ₹2 crore of suspected proceeds of crime.

The searches were a part of a ongoing operation which is aimed at dismantling an operational network which has been involved in more than 200 cases of digital arrest scams.

This is a developing story, Check back later for more updates.

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CbiScams Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Operation Chakra-VI: CBI conducts nationwide raids in 80 locations against digital arrest fraud network; 2 arrested