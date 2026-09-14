Operation Deep Manifest: DRI seizes 362 metric tonnes Pakistan-origin dry dates in Nashik routed via UAE

Preliminary investigation revealed a trans-shipment arrangement designed to conceal the Pakistan origin of the goods. The dry dates were initially shipped from Karachi Port, Pakistan, to Jebel Ali Port, UAE, in one set of containers aboard one vessel, the statement said.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated14 Sep 2026, 03:40 PM IST
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Operation Deep Manifest: DRI seizes 362 metric tonnes Pakistan-origin dry dates in Nashik
Operation Deep Manifest: DRI seizes 362 metric tonnes Pakistan-origin dry dates in Nashik(Ministry of Finance)

Law enforcement authorities have seized more than 362 metric tonne of Pakistan-origin dry dates and thwarted attempts to circumvent India's prohibition on imports from the neighbouring country, the finance ministry said on Monday, 14 September.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted 13 containers of dry dates imported by a Mumbai-based firm at Container Freight Station (CFS) Ambad, Nashik, a press statement form the ministry said.

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The consignments arrived from Jebel Ali, UAE, with import documents declaring the UAE as the country of origin.

Pakistan origin of the goods

Preliminary investigation revealed a trans-shipment arrangement designed to conceal the Pakistan origin of the goods. The dry dates were initially shipped from Karachi Port, Pakistan, to Jebel Ali Port, UAE, in one set of containers aboard one vessel, the statement said.

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At Jebel Ali Port, the goods were merely trans-shipped and transferred to another set of containers and loaded onto a different vessel for onward shipment to India through entities operated by Pakistani nationals.

Pahalgam terror attack

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, India has imposed a complete prohibition on the direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, with effect from May 2, 2025.

The operation exemplifies our unwavering commitment to enforce trade laws and maintain national security.

In response, DRI, under 'Operation Deep Manifest', has been consistently identifying, intercepting and seizing Pakistan-origin goods attempted to be imported into India through third-country routing.

(With ageny inputs)

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