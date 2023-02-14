New Delhi: India has sent life-saving medicines and critical care medical equipment worth ₹7 crore to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey under Operation Dost, according to the health ministry.

These medicines and equipment include paracetamol, dexamethasone, 10 ventilators and anesthesia machines, 20-wheel chairs, 50 ECG machines, 100 glucometers, thermometer, nebulizer, patient monitor cardio machines, 10,000 platsic syringe with needles, 288 plaster of paris bandages etc.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, “India is providing assistance to the two countries in the spirit of its age-old tradition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The union health ministry has provided life-saving emergency medicines, protective items, medical equipment, critical care drugs, etc ."

On 6 February, two powerful earthquakes hit Syria and Turkey with the death toll touching 33,000. The Indian government initiated Operation Dost. Three trucks loaded with relief materials were arranged at Hindon Airbase under the supervision of Indian Air Force consisting of life saving emergency medicines and protective items within 12 hours.

The consignment consisted of 5,945-tn emergency relief material which included 27 life-saving medicines, two kinds of protective items and three categories of critical care equipment, valued at approximately ₹2 crore.

On 10 February, a bigger lot of relief materials was arranged for both Turkey and Syria. The consignment for Syria consisted of 72 critical care drugs, consumables and protective items of 7.3 tons, valued at ₹1.4 crore while relief materials sent for Turkiye included 14 types of medical and critical care equipments, valued at ₹4 crore.