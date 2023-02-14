Operation Dost: India sent medicines, equipment worth ₹7 cr to Turkey, Syria
These medicines and equipment include paracetamol, dexamethasone, 10 ventilators and anesthesia machines, 20-wheel chairs, 50 ECG machines
New Delhi: India has sent life-saving medicines and critical care medical equipment worth ₹7 crore to earthquake-hit Syria and Turkey under Operation Dost, according to the health ministry.
