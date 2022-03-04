As many as 16 flights have been scheduled for the next 24 hours, including IAF's C-17 aircraft, to evacuate Indians from the war-hit Ukraine. “Over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border since we issued our advisories," MEA said. There are more people left in the conflict zone, the MEA said, “it's reassuring to see that these many people have left Ukraine."

However, the government noted that evacuation looks difficult without a ceasefire. Arindam Bagchi, Joint Secretary at Ministry of External Affairs, “We urge the parties concerned- Ukraine & Russia, to have a local ceasefire at least, so that we can evacuate our people, students."

“But can't say we are moving downward (as of yet...)We will continue Operation Ganga till the last person gets evacuated. Roughly 2000-3000 (more Indians) likely to be there, the number can vary," Bagchi added.

The highest attention is on eastern Ukraine, particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin. We have managed to get some buses there. 5 buses are already operational, more buses later in the evening. About 900-1000 Indians were stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy, he added.

“We had requested Ukraine authorities for special trains but haven't heard anything yet. Meanwhile, we are arranging buses."

On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed more than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days.

Under "Operation Ganga", Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Indian Air Force will be operated for the evacuees. On Friday, 17 special flights have come back to the country from Ukraine’s neighbouring countries, including 14 civilian flights and 3 C-17 IAF flights. One more Civilian flight is expected to arrive later in the day. While Civilian flights carried 3142 persons, C-17 flights evacuated 630 passengers.

So far, over 9364 Indians have been evacuated by 43 special civilian flights. 7 flights of C-17 have so far evacuated 1428 passengers and taken 9.7 tonnes of relief material. Today’s civilian flights included 4 from Bucharest, 2 from Kosice, 4 from Budapest, 3 from Rzeszow and 2 from Suceava, while IAF flew 2 flights from Bucharest and 1 from Budapest.

Tomorrow, 11 special civilian flights are expected to bring back more than 2200 Indians, with 10 landing in New Delhi and one in Mumbai. 5 flights will originate from Budapest, 2 from Rzeszow and 4 from Suceava. Four C-17 aircraft are airborne for Romania, Poland and Slovakia, which are expected to reach late at night and early morning tomorrow.

