As many as 188 students will be leaving for India from Slovakia on Friday in a SpiceJet plane
Meanwhile, another Indian Air Force plane is expected to leave in the afternoon with about 210 more students
With the Centre continuing its efforts to rescue Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine, as many as 188 students will be leaving for India from Slovakia on Friday in a SpiceJet plane, India’s Ambassador to Slovakia, Vanlalhuma in Košice informed. Meanwhile, another Indian Air Force plane is expected to leave in the afternoon with about 210 more students.
So far, about 400 people have already left on two flights. “Then we have two more flights to go today and one more flight tomorrow," India’s Ambassador said while informing us about today's schedule.
Earlier this week, SpiceJet had informed that it will operate special evacuation flights from Kosice in Slovakia on 3rd and 4th of March to bring home Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine. Meanwhile, similar flights will be operated from Bucharest in Romania on 4th and 6th March, the company said. The airline will use its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft for these flights.
Under "Operation Ganga", Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and Indian Air Force will be operated for the evacuees.
Air India Express and SpiceJet planes have reportedly a capacity for around 180 people while Air India and IndiGo can carry up to 250 and 216 passengers, respectively.
On Thursday, the Civil Aviation Ministry informed more than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days.
The government had started 'Operation Ganga' on 26 February to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine. The first flight carrying Indians landed in Mumbai on February 26 which was received by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textile, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.
