Russia-Ukraine war: Around 200 more students and Indian citizens reached Delhi on Thursday from war-hit Ukraine. The Indian evacuees landed in Delhi on a special Indigo flight.

Indian citizens from Ukraine have been brought back to India under the ‘Operation Ganga’.

Indigo flight had taken off from the Istanbul International Airport, at 10.35 p.m. (IST) on Wednesday and reached New Delhi at 8.31 a.m. today.

Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have joined the Operation Ganga mission operating multiple flights from Ukraine's neighboring countries to Delhi and Mumbai.

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khuba welcomed all the returnees and said government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to ensuring the repatriation of all Indians from Ukraine. He also assured the students that their friends and colleagues will also be evacuated soon.

Post coming back to India and meeting with their families, students expressed gratitude towards the government.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.