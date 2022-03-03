According to the latest data, more than 7,400 Indians are expected to be brought back to India from Ukraine 's neighbouring countries on special flights in the next two days, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Thursday.

The government had started 'Operation Ganga' on 26 February to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine. The first flight carrying Indians landed in Mumbai on February 26 which was received by Piyush Goyal, Minister for Commerce and Industry, Textile, Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution.

Ministry of External Affairs' spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday, during a press briefing also informed that a large number of students had left Kharkiv after an advisory was issued. The total number of Indians waiting to cross Ukraine's western borders has reduced. The spokesperson also mentioned that he was in touch with Russian and Ukraine authorities for the evacuation of Indian nationals.

13 evacuation flights, 10 by Indian carriers and three by the IAF, are scheduled to return to India on Thursday.

Here are the five big points to the Operation Ganga

-Indian carriers -- Air India Express, Air India, SpiceJet, IndiGo, Vistara and Go First have been opeartional in the evacuation process. They are expected to operate a total of 17 flights on Friday, according to an official statement.

-India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since 24 February due to the Russian military offensive.

-India has already evacuated 6,998 people on special flights, including the ones operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) since 22 February. Till 2 March, a total of 24 flights have landed under ‘Operation Ganga’

- 3,500 people are expected to be brought back to India on Friday and over 3,900 on Saturday. "The number of civilian flights is being scaled up further, and more than 7,400 people are expected to be brought through special flights in next two days," the ministry's statement mentioned.

-The Prime Minister Narendra Modi had deputed four Union ministers to Ukraine's western neighbours to facilitate the evacuation of Indian nationals. Hardeep Singh Puri is in Hungary, Jyotiraditya Scindia is in Romania, Kiren Rijiju is in Slovakia and V K Singh is in Poland.

