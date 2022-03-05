Operation Ganga: AirAsia evacuates 170 Indians from Ukraine lands at Delhi

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
AirAsia flight carrying 170 Indian evacuees from Suceava in Romania landed in Delhi on Saturday. This was the first such flight operated by the Bengaluru-based budget carrier under 'Operation Ganga,' a central government initiative to bring back Indian citizens from Ukraine.
According to the flight officials, an AirAsia India flight from Sauceva in Romania via Dubai landed at Delhi Airport at 4 AM Saturday morning with 170 Indian evacuees from Ukraine.
Besides, Indian Air Force (IAF) and IndiGo airlines also brought back 629 and 229 Indian nationals on Saturday, respectively.
India has been evacuating its citizens through special flights from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland as the Ukrainian airspace has been shut since February 24, due to a Russian military offensive. Three C-17 heavy-lift transport aircraft of the IAF which had taken off on Friday from the Hindon airbase returned on Saturday morning.
According to the Indian Air Force (IAF), to date, the IAF has flown 10 sorties to bring back 2,056 passengers, while taking 26 tonnes of relief load to these countries.
