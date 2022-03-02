Operation Ganga: Here's full schedule of 46 evacuation flights from Ukraine

Evacuation flights schedule: Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India will send at least 46 evacuation flights to bring back the stranded Indian nationals, including all the medical students. Under India's evacuation plan , "Operation Ganga", the 46 flights are scheduled till March 8. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the flights are planned are 29 from Bucharest, 10 from Budapest, six from Rzeszow, and one from Kosice. Besides, a C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to fly out at 4 am on Wednesday to Romania to repatriate the Indian citizens.

The capacity of Indin aircraft is--Air India (250), Air India Express (180), IndiGo (216), and SpiceJet (180).

Yesterday, three evacuation flights from Romania's capital Bucharest and Hungary's capital Budapest came to India with 616 Indian nationals.

On Tuesday, two flights were operated by IndiGo while one service was operated by Tata Group-owned Air India Express.

India began the evacuation of its citizens from Ukraine's western neighbors such as Romania and Hungary on February 26. Private Indian carriers have brought back 2,012 Indian nationals in nine special flights till now.

Air India Express operated the Bucharest-Mumbai flight via Kuwait with 182 Indian nationals.

IndiGo operated a Budapest-Delhi flight via Istanbul with 216 Indian nationals.

India's largest carrier also operated the Bucharest-Delhi service via Istanbul with 218 Indian nationals.

Meanwhile, IndiGo sent four planes, two to Budapest and two to Rzeszow in Poland, to evacuate Indians. SpiceJet also sent a plane to Kosice in Slovakia for evacuation on Tuesday.

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia had said on February 27 that around 13,000 Indians, mainly college students, are currently stranded in Ukraine.

In the first Indian casualty in the war in Ukraine, a student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city on Tuesday morning.

External Affairs Ministry confirmed the death of the Indian in a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked the Indian Air Force (IAF) to evacuate Indians stranded in Ukraine.

Indians are travelling by road to Ukraine's borders with Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, etc, from where they are being taken by the Indian government officials to airports for evacuation flights.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Twitter advised all Indian nationals, including students, to leave Kyiv urgently on Tuesday itself, preferably by available trains or through any other means available.

India on Tuesday "strongly and emphatically" asked Ukraine and Russia to create "urgent safe passages" for the Indian nationals stuck in various conflict zones in Ukraine

OPERATION GANGA FLIGHT SCHEDULE:

March 2

AI 1942 (From Bucharest) at 1130 hrs (local time)

AI 1946 (From Bucharest) at 2315 hrs (local time)

IAF (From Bucharest) at 1130 hrs (local time)

SG 9522 (From Budapest) at 0500 hrs (local time)

SG 9524 (From Kocise) at 1750 hrs (local time)

IX 1202 (From Bucharest) at 1320 hrs (local time)

6E 12 (From Budapest) at 1725 hrs (local time)

6E 16 (From Budapest) at 1925 hrs (local time)

6E 8386 (From Rzeszow) at 1850 hrs (local time)

6E 9451 (From Rzeszow) at 2050 hrs (local time)

IndiGo (From Bucharest) at 1430 hrs (local time)

IndiGo (From Bucharest) at 1530 hrs (local time)

MARCH 3

AI 1946 (From Bucharest) at 2315 hrs (local time)

IX 1204 (From Bucharest) at 1730 hrs (local time)

SG 9529 (From Bucharest) at 2350 hrs (local time)

IndiGo (From Budapest) at 1445 hrs (local time)

IndiGo (From Budapest) at 1545 hrs (local time)

IndiGo (From Rzeszow) at 1850 hrs (local time)

IndiGo (From Rzeszow) at 2050 hrs (local time)

IndiGo (From Bucharest) at 1430 hrs (local time)

IndiGo (From Bucharest) at 1530 hrs (local time)

March 4

IX 1202 (From Bucharest) at 1320 hrs (local time)

SG 9527 (From Bucharest) at 2050 hrs (local time)

AI 1946 (From Bucharest) at 2315 hrs (local time)

March 5

IX 1202 (From Bucharest) at 1320 hrs (local time)

AI 1946 (From Bucharest) at 2315 hrs (local time)

March 6

IX 1202 (From Bucharest) at 1320 hrs (local time)

AI 1946 (From Bucharest) at 2315 hrs (local time)

March 7

IX 1202 (From Bucharest) at 1320 hrs (local time)

AI 1946 (From Bucharest) at 2315 hrs (local time)

March 8

IX 1202 (From Bucharest) at 1320 hrs (local time)

