The tensions between Russia and Ukraine are increasing with each passing day. The Indian government is conducting an evacuation mission named Operation Ganga to bring back all the Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Ukraine. Till now, five special flights of Air India have landed in the country, carrying over 1,000 Indians from Ukraine.

The airline is operating the services with a wide-body Boeing 787 plane, better known as Dreamliner, from neighbouring countries of conflict-ridden Ukraine, including Romania and Hungary. The Dreamliner has more than 250 seats. The government is not charging people for evacuation flights. Some state governments have also announced that they will bear the expenses of people from their respective states who are returning from Ukraine.

Since the airspace of Ukraine is closed, the evacuation options for Indians are from Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Romania. Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla said.

According to Shringla, a total of 4000 Indian nationals had left Ukraine ahead of the war situation after the Indian Embassy had issued an advisory, leaving around 15,000 people still in the country to be evacuated.

Below is a list of special flights by Air India from Bucharest and Budapest, functioning to bring Indian nationals back to the country.

List of flights for operation Ganga for Evacuation of Indians from Ukraine via neighboring countries: Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla pic.twitter.com/AmrOrxHeuA — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2022

Meanwhile, United Nations General Assembly and Security Council will hold separate meetings on Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Security Council gave a green light on Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. It will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war on Monday and vote on a resolution later in the week that U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said would "hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and for its violations of the U.N. Charter."

