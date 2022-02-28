Operation Ganga: How Indian nationals are being evacuated from Ukraine

Meanwhile, United Nations General Assembly and Security Council will hold separate meetings on Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Security Council gave a green light on Sunday for the first emergency session of the General Assembly in decades. It will give all U.N. members an opportunity to speak about the war on Monday and vote on a resolution later in the week that U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said would "hold Russia to account for its indefensible actions and for its violations of the U.N. Charter."