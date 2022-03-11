This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Operation Ganga: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Twitter wrote, 'Ukraine's neighbours-Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Moldova gave us exceptional support. My sincerest thanks to them'.
India on Friday expressed gratitude to Ukraine, Russia, and the Red Cross for helping to evacuate its citizens from the war-torn region. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Twitter wrote, "Thankful to all those who facilitated its objective (Operation Ganga). Our particular gratitude to the authorities in Ukraine and Russia as well as the Red Cross for the evacuation assistance".
"Ukraine's neighbours-Romania, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, and Moldova gave us exceptional support. My sincerest thanks to them," he added.
EAM Jaishankar also extended gratitude to NGOs, individual volunteers, corporates, Indian airlines, and Indian Air Force (IAF) who worked tirelessly in evacuating the stranded citizens from war-torn Ukraine.
India has brought back around 20,000 Indians under 'Operation Ganga' which was launched on February 26, two days after Russia launched its military offensive on Ukraine.
On Friday, a special flight carrying 242 Indians arrived at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi from Poland.
The external affairs minister also appreciated the role played by his ministerial colleagues Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, Hardeep Singh Puri, and General (Retd) VK Singh in the evacuation mission.
Puri, Rijiju, Scindia, and Singh were in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, and Poland respectively to coordinate evacuation efforts.
"Appreciate the contribution of my four ministerial colleagues, Shri Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Shri Kiren Rijiju, Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, and General (Retd) VK Singh whose presence on the ground made a big difference," Jaishankar said.
