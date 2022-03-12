'Operation Ganga': Nepal PM thanks PM Modi for evacuating 4 Nepali nationals

'Operation Ganga': Nepal PM thanks PM Modi for evacuating 4 Nepali nationals1 min read . 02:08 PM IST
Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for rescuing Bangladeshi nationals
Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for evacuating four Nepali nationals from war-torn Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.
"Four Nepali nationals have just arrived in Nepal from Ukraine via India. Thank you Prime Minister @narendramodi and the Government of India for the assistance in repatriating Nepali nationals through the #OperationGanga," tweeted Deuba.
Notably, amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, Indian authorities, along with rescuing Indian citizens in the war-torn country, are also extending their help to the foreign nationals stranded there.
Earlier, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had also expressed gratitude towards PM Modi for rescuing Bangladeshi nationals stranded in Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga', according to government sources.
As per the sources, India had rescued nine Bangladeshis from Ukraine.
Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Friday lauded authorities who facilitated the smooth conduct of 'Operation Ganga' launched by the Government of India to bring back students from war-hit Ukraine.
Notably, India has evacuated over 20,000 of its citizens from war-hit Ukraine under 'Operation Ganga'.
