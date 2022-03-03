Six flights carrying Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine will depart shortly from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Wednesday (local time) under Operation Ganga, informed Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Scindia, who is in Romania to oversee the evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine, on Wednesday said that a total of six flights with 1,300 Indian students onboard will depart from Bucharest to India on Wednesday (local time).

Scindia is one of the four 'special envoys' deployed by the Government of India to oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals in Ukraine's neighbouring countries.

He said, "A total of 3,500 students will leave for India from Bucharest and around 1,300 from Suceava in the next two days. Tomorrow I will be leaving for the Siret border and staying there for two days until each and every Indian is not evacuated from Siret. We are setting up two call centres -- one in Bucharest and another in the Siret (Romania) to coordinate the Indian students."

"Today we have six flights from Bucharest (Romania) to India. Around 1,300 students are departing for India today. Yesterday I met around 300-400 Indian students at the airport. They have been through a lot of trials and tribulations. It is our responsibility to send them back home safely," said the Union Minister.

He explained that the entire task of evacuation is divided into four parts. "First is to bring all our students from Ukraine to neighbouring country borders; second is to enable them to cross the border into the neighbouring country."

Moreover, he said that "the third part is to bring them from the border of the neighbouring country to the site of embarkation for the airports, and the fourth is to evacuate them safely to India."

Assuring Indian of providing help in the evacuation process, Scindia said, "We are setting up two call centres--one in Bucharest and another in the Siret (Romania) to coordinate with the Indian students."

The Union Minister met Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca in Romania on Wednesday and thanked the latter for facilitating the safe evacuation of Indian citizens.

Scindia also took stock of the arrangements and supplies in the Indian Air Force C-17 flight at Bucharest on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Union Minister said, “With the C-17 Globemaster crew, taking stock of the supplies. I thank IAF, along with the Romanian Embassy and the Indian Embassy in Romania for working round the clock without rest on all aspects of evacuation operations. Thank you! Bharat Mata ki Jai! #OperationGanga."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting on the issue. The meeting was attended by Union Ministers S Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials.

