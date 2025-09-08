Operation Guddar: Two terrorists killed, three soldiers injured in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu Kashmir: Two terrorists were killed and three soldiers were injured in a fierce encounter in Kulgam on Monday, September 8, PTI reported. The Operation Guddar is underway in Guddar forest.

The Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF carried out a joint operation after receiving after receiving specific intelligence inputs.

“One more terrorist has been eliminated in the ongoing Operation at Guddar forest of Kulgam. One soldier suffered injuries and is being evacuated for requisite medical care. Identity of terrorists is being ascertained,” the Indian Army's Chinar Corps said.

It mentioned, “COP GUDDAR, Kulgam. Based on specific intelligence input by JKP, a joint search operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in Guddar forest of #Kulgam.”

Indian Army foils infiltration bid in Uri On August 13, the Indian Army successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in the Uri sector, just days after eliminating two terrorists in the same region. During the operation, Havildar Ankit Kumar was martyred.

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army paid a heartfelt tribute to Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while thwarting an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

“Chinar Corps honours the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Havildar Ankit Kumar, who laid down his life while undertaking operational duty along the Line of Control in Uri, Baramulla. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family,” the Chinar Corps said on X.

Just a day earlier, the Chinar Corps had also mourned the loss of Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, who lost his life while performing operational duties along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. The Corps honoured his bravery, offered heartfelt condolences, and expressed solidarity with his grieving family.

The Army stated, "Chinar Corps deeply regret the loss of the precious life of Braveheart Sepoy Banoth Anil Kumar, while performing operational duty along the Line of Control in Baramulla district. Chinar Warriors salute his immense valour and sacrifice, express deepest condolence and stand in solidarity with the bereaved family."

On August 11, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi expressed their condolences over the deaths of two soldiers, Lance Naik Pritpal Singh and Sepoy Harminder Singh, who were martyred during Operation Kulgam, an anti-terror operation in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.