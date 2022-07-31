Cong MLA says he was offered reward to topple govt

A Congress MLA has alleged that he was offered a "reward" by the three party MLAs, who were arrested with a huge amount of cash, to "topple" the Congress-JMM government in Jharkhand. INC MLA Kumar Jaimangal Singh also said that the trio had called him to Kolkata to take him to Guwahati and meet with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

