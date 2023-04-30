Operation Kaveri: 229 more Indians leave set to arrive India from war-torn Sudan2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 11:25 AM IST
The Indian government under Operation Kaveri, is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan. On Sunday, its 7th inbound flight carrying 229 more Indians departed from Jeddah
Under the ongoing Operation Kaveri to evacuate nearly 3000 Indians from Sudan, around 229 more Indians were rescued from the crisis-struck nation and departed on a Bengaluru-bound flight on Sunday.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×