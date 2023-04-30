Under the ongoing Operation Kaveri to evacuate nearly 3000 Indians from Sudan, around 229 more Indians were rescued from the crisis-struck nation and departed on a Bengaluru-bound flight on Sunday.

The rescue of 229 more Indians from Sudan, which is currently witnessing its worst civil unrest, was done by the 7th outbound flight of India which departed from Jeddah, informed the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi on Sunday.

Ministry of External Affairs, Official spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi tweeted, “#OperationKaveri bringing citizens back home. Destined for Bengaluru, 7th outbound flight carrying 229 passengers departs from Jeddah."

The operation is being performed in full swing and around 600 people were rescued from Sudan and taken back to India on Saturday. Indian Armed forces safely took back 365 Indians from Sudan to New Delhi on Saturday evening, whereas 231 Indian passengers landed on the national capital on Saturday morning. Moreover, Indian Navy ship, INS Teg, brought the 14th batch of Indians stranded in Sudan. Around 288 people were brought under Opertion Kaveri from the crisis-hit Sudan on Saturday. Before that, INS Sumedha, stationed at Port Sudan, had also brought back 300 passengers to India.

The rescue operation began after a ceasefire was called in Sudan by the two forces. Several other countries are also attempting to evacuate their citizens from the conflict-ridden nation.

Until Friday, around 2,400 Indians have been rescued from Sudan. Earlier videos of rescued Indians expressing their cheerfullness and happiness by shouting slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’, had gone viral on social media. Rescued Indians also thanked PM Modi and EAM S Jaishankar for speedy execution of the rescue operation.

Notably, Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as its two military forces fight for power. Fighting erupted between the paramilitary forces and Sudanese Army after they failed to resolve the issue of how the former will be merged with the latter.

(With inputs from ANI)