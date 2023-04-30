Operation Kaveri: 229 more Indians leave set to arrive India from war-torn Sudan

The operation is being performed in full swing and around 600 people were rescued from Sudan and taken back to India on Saturday. Indian Armed forces safely took back 365 Indians from Sudan to New Delhi on Saturday evening, whereas 231 Indian passengers landed on the national capital on Saturday morning. Moreover, Indian Navy ship, INS Teg, brought the 14th batch of Indians stranded in Sudan. Around 288 people were brought under Opertion Kaveri from the crisis-hit Sudan on Saturday. Before that, INS Sumedha, stationed at Port Sudan, had also brought back 300 passengers to India.