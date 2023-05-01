Operation Kaveri: ‘Almost 1400 Indians…’ IAF shares update on nationals evacuated from war-torn Sudan3 min read . Updated: 01 May 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.
As the Indian government launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate nationals from strife-torn Sudan, The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday said that almost 1400 Indians have been evacuated in IAF aircraft over the past few days.
