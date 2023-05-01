As the Indian government launched Operation Kaveri to evacuate nationals from strife-torn Sudan, The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday said that almost 1400 Indians have been evacuated in IAF aircraft over the past few days.

It further added that two C-130 J aircraft have evacuated 260 personnel including elders who were above 90 years of age and one above 102 years of age.

The information was shared on by IAF in a tweet. It wrote, “With almost 1400 Indians evacuated in IAF aircraft over the past few days, two C-130 J aircraft have evacuated 260 personnel including elders who were above 90 years of age & one above 102 years of age."

On Monday, a total of 186 Indians from strife-torn Sudan arrived in Kochi under Operation Kaveri.

"#OperationKaveri continues to bring Indians back home. Flight carrying 186 passengers touches down in Kochi," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Monday.

"9th outbound flight departs from Jeddah. 186 passengers onboard this flight are flying to Kochi," Bagchi tweeted.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Jaishankar, on Sunday, said that nearly 2300 evacuee Indians have reached India.

"A C-130 Indian Airforce flight has landed in New Delhi with 40 passengers. With this flight, around 2,300 people have reached India," EAM Jaishankar tweeted.

The number reached the 2300 mark on the 8th flight however, following it, three more flights carried 229, 288 and 135 passengers respectively, taking the number of evacuees to more than 2500. The Indian government under Operation Kaveri, is set to evacuate about 3,000 Indian-origin passengers from Sudan.

Sudan is experiencing bloodshed as a result of clashes between the army and paramilitary forces. Fighting has erupted between soldiers loyal to Sudanese army leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy, paramilitary Rapid Support Soldiers (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

On Monday, Sudanese braced for more bloodshed on Monday after rival military forces accused each other of fresh violations of a ceasefire on Sunday as their deadly conflict rumbled on for a third week with no relief in sight. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15. As per the Health Ministry, at least 528 people have been killed and 4,599 wounded. The United Nations has reported a similar number of dead but believes the real toll is much higher.

Violence rocked the capital Khartoum and the western region of Darfur despite numerous ceasefire pledges. Together, the army and RSF toppled a civilian government in an October 2021 coup but are now locked in a power struggle that has derailed an internationally backed transition to democracy and is threatening to de-stabilise a fragile region.

Both sides said a formal ceasefire agreement which was due to expire at midnight would be extended for a further 72 hours, in a move the RSF said was "in response to international, regional and local calls".

(With inputs from agencies)