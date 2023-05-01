On Monday, Sudanese braced for more bloodshed on Monday after rival military forces accused each other of fresh violations of a ceasefire on Sunday as their deadly conflict rumbled on for a third week with no relief in sight. Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15. As per the Health Ministry, at least 528 people have been killed and 4,599 wounded. The United Nations has reported a similar number of dead but believes the real toll is much higher.