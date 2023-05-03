Operation Kaveri: Around 3000 Indian evacuees from Sudan reached India safely

The twentieth batch, carrying 116 stranded Indian evacuees on an Indian Air Force C-130J flight, has arrived in Jeddah from Port Sudan
Around 3000 Indian evacuees from Sudan have reached the country so far under Operation Kaveri.
Informing about the flights that reached India on Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “328 more passengers have landed in New Delhi. #OperationKaveri moving steadily forward as around 3000 have reached India now."
Another 'Operation Kaveri' flight carrying 231 Indian evacuees reached Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Tuesday from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said.
"Another #OperationKaveri flight lands in Ahmedabad. 231 more passengers have reached home safely," the EAM tweeted.
The twentieth batch, carrying 116 stranded Indian evacuees on an Indian Air Force C-130J flight, has arrived in Jeddah from Port Sudan. Meanwhile, 10th flight carrying Indian nationals left Jeddah earlier on Tuesday.
Sudan is currently reeling under the conflict between rival factions of military and para-military forces. Fighting persists in Khartoum despite a ceasefire extension, as rival military factions accuse each other of violations.
The United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan has warned that the humanitarian crisis in the country is turning into a "full flown catastrophe" and that the risk of spillover into neighbouring countries was worrisome.
"It has been more than two weeks of devastating fighting in Sudan, a conflict that is turning Sudan's humanitarian crisis into a full-blown catastrophe," Abdou Dieng, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in the country, told a briefing of member states via video link.
(With inputs from agencies)
