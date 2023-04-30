Operation Kaveri: India continues evacuations from Sudan as shaky ceasefire sees another short extension2 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2023, 08:28 PM IST
A humanitarian truce in Sudan was extended on Sunday and will last for three days starting from midnight.
Yet another batch of Indians flew home from crisis hit Sudan on Sunday evening with a ceasefire set to end at midnight. Tens of thousands have left the country in recent days as fighting continues and former officials warn of the "nightmare" risk of a descent into full-scale civil war. Fighting continued in some areas on Sunday even as the paramilitary RSF indicated that the tenuous truce would continue for another three days.
