Yet another batch of Indians flew home from crisis hit Sudan on Sunday evening with a ceasefire set to end at midnight. Tens of thousands have left the country in recent days as fighting continues and former officials warn of the "nightmare" risk of a descent into full-scale civil war. Fighting continued in some areas on Sunday even as the paramilitary RSF indicated that the tenuous truce would continue for another three days.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}