Operation Kaveri: IndiGo's New Delhi-bound flight with 231 Indians leaves Jeddah

Operation Kaveri: IndiGo's New Delhi-bound flight with 231 Indians leaves Jeddah4 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 06:49 AM IST
Earlier it was reported that IndiGo will operate chartered flights under Operation Kaveri to bring back more than 450 Indian citizens evacuated from Sudan. The two flights will opearte from Jeddah to Delhi and Bengaluru to bring back Indians evacuated from Sudan, said media reports
To further boost the ongoing repatriation efforts under ‘Operation Kaveri’, Indian carrier IndiGo has joined the mission with its first flight with 231 stranded Indians took off from Jeddah.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×