Operation Kaveri: IndiGo's New Delhi-bound flight with 231 Indians leaves Jeddah

Meanwhile, heavy explosions and gunfire rocked Sudan's capital, Khartoum, and its twin city of Omdurman early on Friday, residents said, despite the extension of a fragile truce between the county's two top generals whose power struggle has killed hundreds. After two weeks of fighting that has turned Khartoum into a war zone and thrown Sudan into turmoil, a wide-ranging group of international mediators — including African and Arab nations, the United Nations and the United States — were intensifying their pressure on the rival generals to enter talks on resolving the crisis. In a sign of the persistent chaos, Turkey said one of its evacuation planes was hit by gunfire outside Khartoum with no casualties on Friday, hours after both sides accepted a 72-hour truce extension. Sudan hosts over 1.3 million refugees, including over 800,000 from South Sudan, according to UN figures.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}