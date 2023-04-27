The Uttar Pradesh government has opened a help desk at the resident commissioner's office in Delhi for people stranded in Sudan, a senior official said in Lucknow. India launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn country.

"Those coming from Sudan can contact Neeraj Singh, assistant review officer on 8920808414 or Ashish Kumar, protocol assistant on 9313434088 or Whatsapp them about their problems," an order issued by Additional Resident Commissioner, New Delhi, Saumya Srivastava said.

Amid the 72-hour ceasefire agreed upon between Sudan's army and the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), countries including India are leaving no stone unturned to evacuate citizens.

The fourth batch of 136 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia onboard an IAF C-130J aircraft on Wednesday.

"#OperationKaveri continues. 4th batch of stranded Indians departs from Port Sudan for Jeddah. IAF C-130J takes off with 136 passengers on board," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

India has deployed its military planes and warships to rescue Indians from there.

India's Defence Attache to Saudi Arabia, Col GS Grewal, assured countrymen being evacuated from strife-torn Sudan through Saudi Arabia that they will be safely taken back to their homeland.

In a viral video, Col Grewal is seen urging people to cooperate with the agencies involved in the evacuation process.

Further, in the video, which is being widely circulated on social media, India's Defence Attache to Saudi Arabia is heard assuring fellow Indians, who fled the ongoing violence in the African nation, that they will be back home at the earliest. He further exhorted the evacuees "to work as a team with the agencies" involved in the rescue operation.

"We have reached here (Jeddah) safely. We faced a very tough time, All of you are here safely with your families," Col GS Grewal says in the video.

"Trust me, from this moment onwards, all of you will reach home safely. That is our job," he says further.

"In this, I need your cooperation as well. Everybody will be taken out safely (from Sudan). Even after the last persons here is evacuated, we would stay here, don't worry. Ships and planes are lined up," he assured fellow Indians evacuated from Sudan.

"Don't panic, let's just make a priority list from today, starting with women and children who are sick. You may be facing a shortage of food and water. Be assured that all your concerns will be addressed and everything will be sorted out. We will take care of everything," he added.

"We are here. I am going to be here. We want to take you back to India at the earliest. This is our aim," Col GS Grewal said while assuring the people.

Further, in the viral video, people can be heard thanking him again and again and his words of assurance were followed by chants of "Vande Mataram" from the crowd.

Indian Navy's INS Teg on Tuesday joined 'Operation Kaveri' to further facilitate the ongoing evacuation of Indians stranded in Sudan. The frigate on Tuesday arrived at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians, a senior MEA official said.

"INS Teg joins #OperationKaveri. Arrives at Port Sudan with additional officials and essential relief supplies for stranded Indians," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Tuesday.

*With agency inputs