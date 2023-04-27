As ‘Operation Kaveri’ is underway, Uttar Pradesh govt opens help desk for Indian citizens in Sudan3 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 06:16 AM IST
- The fourth batch of 136 stranded Indians left Port Sudan for Jeddah in Saudi Arabia onboard an IAF C-130J aircraft on Wednesday
The Uttar Pradesh government has opened a help desk at the resident commissioner's office in Delhi for people stranded in Sudan, a senior official said in Lucknow. India launched "Operation Kaveri" to bring back stranded Indians from the war-torn country.
