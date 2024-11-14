‘Operation Kawach’: Delhi Police cracks down on drug traffickers, raids 907 locations; 700 arrested

The Delhi Police on Thursday said it launched a crackdown on the drug menace in the national capital under 'Operation Kawach'.

The police identified 64 hotspot locations where narcotics are reportedly being sold, conducted raids at 907 places, and arrested more than 700 people during the 24-hour operation.

Under 'Operation Kawach', the police take action against criminals and drug traffickers from time to time in the national capital.

Devesh Chandra Srivastava, Special Commissioner of Police (crime branch), said all the units of the Delhi Police, including Crime Branch, Special Cell and the police of 15 districts, launched a 24-hour operation from November 12 to 13.

"All the units detained 1,224 people under the operation conducted at 907 locations. We have arrested more than 700 people during the entire operation," Srivastava said.

During 'Operation Kawach', the teams have identified 64 hotspot locations where narcotics are being sold in Delhi. The teams will keep a 24-hour vigil on these hotspots, he added.

"To eradicate the drug menace from society, all concerned have been directed to take strong effective action against the narco-offenders. The Delhi Police, until October 31, arrested 1,268 narco-offenders in 886 NDPS cases and recovered about 71.1 kilogrammes of heroin/smack, 1,293 kilogrammes of cocaine, 3,241 kilogrammes of ganja, 103 kilogrammes of opium, 50.5 kilogrammes of charas, and 80.5 kilogrammes of poppy heads," he further said.

'Operation Kawach' was started all over Delhi in May 2023 to focus on identifying and apprehending individuals involved in the trafficking and distribution of narcotics.

According to the police, approximately 870.1 grams of heroin, 244.8 kilogrammes of ganja, 16.1 grams of cocaine and 434 grams of MDMA were seized. ₹34,420 cash, one gold chain of 20 grams, one motorcycle, one scooter and one tempo were also seized. Fourteen people were arrested in 14 Arms Act cases with the recovery of six country-made pistols, nine live cartridges, eight knives and 15 stolen motorcycles.