Operation Keller: Huge cache of arms recovered 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kashmir's Shopian | WATCH

A huge cache of arms were recovered from the three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were killed in an encounter with security forces in Shukroo forest area of Keller in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on May 13.

Visuals of the massive cache of arms and ammunition recovered in the operation.

In South Kashmir's Shopian district, three terrorists affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in the Shukroo forest area of Keller on Tuesday, ANI reported citing police sources.

According to a top police official, earlier today, a massive cordon-and-search operation was launched in the forests of Kellar after receiving specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the region.

What exactly happened? During a combing operation in the Shukroo forest area of Keller, terrorists concealed in the region opened fire on the joint team of police and army personnel, triggering a fierce gunfight.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, three terrorists affiliated with the LeT were neutralised. However, the identities of the slain militants are yet to be officially confirmed. Meanwhile, posters were seen in different parts of Pulwama District, announcing ₹20 lakh reward on information of terrorists involved in Pahalgam terror attack.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches and identities of three terrorists said to be involved in the terror attack in Pahalgam. All three terrorists are affiliated with the Lashkar-e-Taiba and a bounty of ₹20 lakh for each of the three terrorists was announced by the Police.

The terror operatives were identified as Hussain Thoker, a native of Anantnag; Ali Bhai, also known as Talha Bhai; and Hasim Musa, also known as Suleiman. Of the three LeT operatives, Musa and Talha are suspected to be Pakistani terrorists, while Thokar is a Kashmiri local.