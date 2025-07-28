‘Operation Mahadev’: Three terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Srinagar

Three terrorists were killed in an intense firefight with security forces in the Harwan area near Dachigam National Park of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army said on Monday.

Advertisement

The anti-terror Operation Mahadev took place in the general area of Lidwas, the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army said.

“OP MAHADEV - Contact established in General Area Lidwas. Operation in progress,” Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army posted on its X handle.

Advertisement

Watch video here:

Advertisement

The security forces, acting on an intelligence input, launched an anti-militancy operation in the Mulnar area of Harwan, they said. Two rounds of gunshots were heard from a distance as security personnel were carrying out searches, officials said, as reported by PTI.

Reinforcements were rushed to the area, and the combing operations intensified to track down the terrorists, they said.

According to preliminary information, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the cordoned area.

Further information awaited.

(This is a developing story)