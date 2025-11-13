Operation notes, dates, explosives: Why is controversial Al-Falah University at the centre of Delhi blast probe?

As investigators dig deeper into the deadly Delhi car blast and the ‘white-collar terror module’, Al-Falah University — a private institution tucked away in a quiet Faridabad village — is now under the scanner.

Spread across 76 acres in Dhauj village of Haryana’s Faridabad district, Al-Falah University has found itself under intense scrutiny after diaries and notebooks containing codes and cryptic dates by Delhi blast suspects Dr Umar Mohammad and Dr Muzammil Ganaie were seized.

This comes after a high-intensity blast ripped through a Hyundai i20 car near Delhi's Red Fort on Monday, killing at least 13 people and injuring several others.

Where is Al-Falah University located? Located about 30 km from Delhi, Al-Falah University was established under the Haryana Private Universities Act and is managed by the Al-Falah Charitable Trust, founded in 1995, as per the institute's website.

The university started as an engineering college in 1997 and was granted university status in 2014 by the Haryana government. A report by India Today mentioned that Al-Falah University's medical college, which started in 2019, operates a hospital with around 700 beds.

Falāḥ is the Arabic word for salvation – especially from self-improvement – happiness and well-being.

What is the link between Al-Falah University and Delhi blast? Al-Falah University came under scrutiny after three doctors associated with the institution were linked to the blast near Delhi's Red Fort on 10 November.

Pulwama-based doctor Mohammad Umar Nabi, who was suspected to have been behind the wheel of the Hyundai i20 car which exploded, was an assistant professor at the university.

Dr Muzammil Ganaie, who was also among the arrested, was a teacher at the Al-Falah University.

Authorities have also detained Dr Shaheen Sayeed. Reports reveal that she was allegedly tasked with establishing the women's wing of terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in India, known as Jamaat-ul-Mominaat.

Why are building 17 and room no 13 of the University under scrutiny? As per reports, diaries and notebooks – mentioning dates from 8-12 November and repeated use of the word "Operation' – were seized from Umar's room number 4 and Dr Muzammil's room number 13, in building 17 of Al-Falah University.

Al-Falah's NAAC accreditation The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), on Thursday, issued a show-cause notice to the institute for displaying false accreditation on its website.

The notice states that Al-Falah University has neither been accredited nor volunteered for Cycle One for Assessment and Accreditation, as has been publicly displayed on its website.

What Al-Falah said about the case In a statement released on Wednesday, Al-Falah University refuted all allegations. The university said its laboratories are used solely and exclusively for the academic and training requirements of MBBS students and other authorised courses.

It also took note of “baseless and misleading stories” being circulated by online platforms, "with the clear intent of maligning the reputation and goodwill of the University”.