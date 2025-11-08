Operation Pimple: 2 terrorists killed as Army busts infiltration attempt in J&K's Kupwara

As per latest update on Indian Army's Operation Pimple, two terrorists were killed by security forces in the Keran area of Kupwara district, Jammu and Kashmir. Army Chinar Corps shared the development about the ongoing operation.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps stated, “Two terrorists have been neutralised by the security forces in the ongoing operation. Search of the area in progress.”

This statement comes after the Army received intelligence input from agencies with respect to an infiltration attempt. Based on the available cues, a joint operation was launched in Keran sector of Kupwara on November 7. During the coordinated search operation, the specific area linked to suspicious activity was traced and “contact established.” According to the Indian Army, the infiltration attempt took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara.

The army suspected suspicious activity in Kupwara which resulted in a confrontation, this is when the terrorists open fired at the troops. In the gunfire exchange, two terrorists were killed.

In a post on X, Chinar Corps had stated, “On 07 Nov 2025, based on specific intelligence input from agencies, regarding an infiltration attempt, a joint operation was launched in the Keran sector of Kupwara. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Contact established and terrorists trapped. Op continues.”

This latest operation comes months after India's landmark anti-terrorism move named ‘Operation Sindoor,’ initiated on May 7, 2025, following the Pahalgam terror attack. In the tragic terrorist attack, as many as 26 civilians were killed.

J&K Police conduct searches in jails across the Valley In an unrelated development, Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted searches at various jails across the Valley.

"The CIK is carrying out searches in various jails of Kashmir. Legal action will be taken if anything illegal is recovered during searches," PTI quoted the officials as saying.