Operation Shield: Blackout mock drill carried out in Jammu, Srinagar's Lal Chowk, Doda; siren sounded | Watch

Blackout mock drills or civil defence exercises have been carried out at Jammu, Srinagar's Lal Chowk, and Doda, among other places, under the “Operation Shield” on Saturday, 31 May 2025. These exercises were last conducted across the nation during the India-Pakistan tensions in early May.

According to the videos shared by the news agency ANI, the local authorities are conducting the blackouts as an exercise to enhance preparedness and awareness in regions located near the Line of Control, which are the most vulnerable to cross-border threats from Pakistan.

As per an official, notification on 31 May, the government of India announced that there will be drills conducted across areas like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir under “Operation Shield.”

Air sirens were also heard in Doda under the Operation Shield, a mock drill, reported the news agency. As per an earlier Mint report, the mock drills were scheduled to be held in the bordering states and Union Territories on 29 May 2025. However, these drills were rescheduled.

Photos of Blackout Photos of the blackout show the city of Srinagar engulfed in darkness as authorities carry out the mock drill on Saturday, 31 May 2025.

Srinagar City on 31 May 2025.

More shots from the city of Srinagar.

What is Operation Shield? The Indian government, in an official release on 29 May 2025, said that they witnessed several shortcomings in the previous exercises, which were conducted, and this mock drill aims to fill the critical gaps and “augment the Civil Defence preparedness against the hostile attack.”

“It is requested to plan and organize the Civil Defence Exercise ‘Operation Shield’ on 31.05.2025 at 1700 Hrs onwards (the exact time may be suited as per local convenience) by involving all local administration and stakeholders. An action taken report in this regard may be shared with this directorate,” they said in the official release, cited by an earlier Mint report.

The authorities will activate Hotlines between Air Force and Civil Defence Control rooms (RCDCC/SCDCC/TCDCCs) and activation of Centrally controlled and operated Air Raid Sirens.

The blackouts involve civil defence wardens/volunteers, stakeholders from local administration, and youth volunteers like NCC, NSS, NYKS, Bharat Scouts & Guides.

Similar mock drills were conducted on 7 May 2025, after India launched Operation Sindoor against the nine terrorist camps in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This was a result of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including tourists.