Operation Sindhu: India's special flight brings back 280 more Indians from Iran; govt commits to help Nepal, Sri Lanka

With the tensions escalating in the Middle East following the conflict between Israel and Iran, a special flight under Operation Sindhu brought back over 280 Indian nationals on Sunday.

According to the details, the Mahan Air flight (W50071A), carrying mostly students and pilgrims, landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Over 200 students from Jammu and Kashmir were among the passengers, while others were pilgrims who had travelled to Iran for Ziarat.

After the passengers stepped off the aircraft, many of them held Indian flags and expressed relief and gratitude for the safe return.

Earlier on Wednesday, India launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran amid the rising tensions between Tehran and Israel.

Also on Friday, two Mahan Air flights carrying 1,000 Indian students, including 500 Kashmiris, from Iran's Mashhad landed in Delhi. A third flight also landed on Saturday.

India to evacuate Nepal and Sri Lanka citizens: In a diplomatic outreach to its neighbours, the Indian Embassy in Iran on Saturday stated that it will help evacuating the Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals from Iran.

After both nations requested India’s help in evacuating their citizens, the Indian Embassy agreed to assist Nepal and Sri Lanka. The embassy also released emergency helpline numbers for Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals stuck in Iran.

“On request of the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, the Indian Embassy’s evacuation efforts in Iran will also cover Citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka,” Indian Embassy in Iran posted on X.

It added, “The citizens of Nepal and Sri Lanka may urgently reach out to the Embassy, either on the Telegram channel or over the emergency contact numbers. +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109”

US bombs Iran's nuclear sites: The United States struck three key nuclear facilities in Iran on Saturday night under Operation Midnight Hammer.

These strikes were targeted at uranium enrichment plants at Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

Confirming the attacks chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, US Gen Dan Caine, briefed the press stating Operation Midnight Hammer involved 125 US military aircraft including seven B-2 stealth bombers.

Following the US strikes, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi calls the US attack on their uclear sites “unforgivable” and said Iran has “to respond based on our legitimate right to self-defence”.