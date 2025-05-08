16 killed, 59 injured in ‘barbaric’ shelling from Pakistan army along LoC, says Govt

Operation Sindoor: At least 16 people have been killed and 59 others have been injured in shelling from the Pakistani army along the Line of Control (Loc) in Jammu and Kashmir, India's Foreign Minister Vikram Misri told the press on Thursday during a briefing. Misri confirmed that India responded in kind, matching Pakistan’s actions.

Shortly after India launched Operation Sindoor early Wednesday (May 7), Pakistan responded with what was described as “barbaric” shelling, leaving behind a scene of devastation — damaged homes, shattered shops, scorched vehicles, bloodstains, and streets strewn with debris.

Earlier Defence officials had stated that 15 were killed, while 43 others were injured in the shelling across LoC. On Thursday, the government, however, confirmed that the death toll stood at 16.

India's response ‘non escalatory’ India’s Ministry of Defence held a press briefing on Thursday, May 8, led by Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

During the briefing, the Indian military asserted that India remains firm on its commitment to non-escalation, with Vikrim Misri adding that the "Pahalgam terror attack was the original escalation”. Operation Sindoor was only a response to that escalation, added Misri.

Misri emphasised that India’s response was “non-escalatory,” describing it as targeted, controlled, precise, and measured. He stressed that “only terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan was struck.”

The government also claimed that Pakistan “uses” evidence produced by India to “cover its acts and obstruct investigation.”