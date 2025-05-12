Operation Sindoor a new normal, India's policy against terror: 10 key points from PM Modi's address to the nation

PM Modi's address: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday asserted that India won't be bogged down by any ‘nuclear blackmail and that its military actions against terrorism emanating from Pakistan have only been paused for now.

In his first address to the nation after Operation Sindoor, Modi said that the future course of action will depend on Pakistan’s behaviour. Operation Sindoor is now India’s new policy against terrorism, a new line has been drawn, Modi said.

“Terror and talks can’t go hand in hand, terror and trade can’t go hand in hand, water and blood can’t flow together,” Modi said in his 22-minute address.

Modi said he wants to let the international community know that talks with Pakistan can only happen on terror and return of PoK and nothing else.

Earlier in the day, the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO)-level talks were held between India and Pakistan. This comes days after India accused Pakistan of violating the terms of the "bilateral understanding" hours after it was reached on Saturday afternoon.

Minutes before PM Modi's address, US President Donald Trump once again claimed again that he was the one who ‘stopped’ a possible nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan after the two countries got engaged in a series of cross-border attacks following Operation Sindoor.

Trump on Monday claimed he stopped the impending conflict by saying that he was 'gonna do a lot of trade with you, let's stop it'.

Here are 10 key points from Modi's speech:

No distinction between state-sponsored terrorism and terrorist organisations Modi referred to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April and called the assault ‘the most barbaric face of terrorism’.

“We will take decisive action against terrorist bases operating under the guise of such threats. There will be no distinction between government-sponsored terrorism and terrorist organisations. The world witnessed the grim reality of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, when top officials of the Pakistani military openly stood in solidarity with terrorists. This stands as the strongest evidence of state-sponsored terrorism”. Advertisement

Terror and talks, blood and water won't go together Prime Minister Modi said terror and talks and blood and water cannot flow together. “Terror and talks can’t go hand in hand, terror and trade can’t go hand in hand, water and blood can’t flow together,” he said.

Operation Sindoor is new normal “The three armies of India- Air Force, Navy, and Army, BSF and military forces are on alert. After the surgical strike and air strike, Operation Sindoor is India’s policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line against terrorism.”

Op Sindoor reflects nations emotions Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Operation Sindoor, stating that it is not just a name but a reflection of the nation's countless emotions. Advertisement

He added that the operation embodies India's unwavering commitment to justice, highlighting how Pakistan, after slumping into gloom following the attack on terror camps, dared to attack instead of helping fight terror.

Pakistan Targetted Schools PM Modi said instead of supporting India's efforts against terrorism, Pakistan launched attacks on our country, targeting schools, colleges, gurudwaras, temples, residential areas, and military installations. However, these actions completely exposed Pakistan, he said.

"The world witnessed how their drones and missiles failed against India's superior air defence systems, which intercepted and destroyed them mid-air. While Pakistan aimed to strike at our borders, India responded by hitting them at their core. Indian missiles and drones successfully destroyed key Pakistani Air Force bases. In just three days, India inflicted damage on a scale Pakistan had never expected. Following this, Pakistan pleaded to the international community to de-escalate tensions. By the time their forces contacted our DGMO on May 10, India had already dismantled major terror hubs across the region," he said. Advertisement

Pakistan appealed international community "In just the first three days, India inflicted such massive destruction on Pakistan that it caught them completely off guard. As a result of India's aggressive response, Pakistan began desperately seeking ways to de-escalate and appealed to the international community to reduce tensions. After being thoroughly defeated, the Pakistani military was compelled to contact our DGMO on the afternoon of May 10. By that time, we had already dismantled large portions of the terrorist infrastructure and eliminated many terrorists."

Pakistan reached out Modi added, "When Pakistan reached out, they assured that there would be no further terrorist activity or military aggression from their side. Only then did India consider its response. I repeat once again — we have merely suspended our retaliatory actions against Pakistan’s terrorist and military targets for now". Advertisement

India will not tolerate nuclear blackmail Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that operations against Pakistan have only been kept in abeyance and the future will depend on their behaviour. He also said India will not tolerate any “nuclear blackmail.”

“India will not tolerate any form of nuclear blackmail. We will take decisive action against terrorist bases operating under the guise of such threats. There will be no distinction between government-sponsored terrorism and terrorist organizations. The world witnessed the grim reality of Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, when top officials of the Pakistani military openly stood in solidarity with terrorists. This stands as the strongest evidence of state-sponsored terrorism,” he said.

The Prime Minister termed the Pahalgam attack as the most "barbaric face of terrorism" saying it was personal pain for him but the enemy has now realised the consequences of removing "sindoor" from the forehead of our women. Advertisement

We have only paused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India has only paused retaliation against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan and has not ended it, adding that the ceasefire was first requested by Islamabad.

“When Pakistan urged and ensured that they would not act, then India also thought about it ... I will repeat ... we have only so far paused our retaliatory action against the terrorist and military bases of Pakistan... in the coming days, we will test every step of Pakistan to see what role it has adopted,”