Operation Sindoor: Air India deboards passenger at Bengaluru airport over security concerns

A flyer was deboarded from an Air India plane at Bengaluru Airport on Wednesday evening due to security concerns, India Today reported.

The flyer was removed from the flight AI-2820, scheduled to depart for New Delhi from Bengaluru at 6.05 PM, before takeoff at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

“There must have been a reason for deboarding the passenger. It’s not something done routinely. There were specific concerns which we are not in a position to disclose,” the report said, quoting an Air India official.

The development comes following ‘Operation Sindoor’, India’s air strikes at several terrorists' hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

India launched the precision strikes in response to the killing of 26 people, mostly tourists, in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Pahalgam on April 22, 2025.

The security has been beefed up at the Bengaluru airport and other airports across the country.

On Wednesday, the Bengaluru Airport issued a passenger advisory stating that due to prevailing airspace restrictions, some flights have been cancelled on May 7.

It urged passengers to verify their flight status with their respective airlines before heading to the Kempegowda International Airport.

“We're expecting an impact on some flights across our network due to airspace restrictions. All passengers are requested to please check directly with your airline for the latest information. You can also find timely updates on their (X) pages,” the BLR airport said in a post on social media platform X.

