Operation Sindoor: Air India offers full refunds, rescheduling benefits to defence personnel

Amid the India-Pakistan tensions escalating to a peak, and the Indian armed forces successfully conducted missile strikes on nine terrorist camps on Wednesday, the Air India group announced that the airline will provide full refunds on cancellations and a one-time waiver on rescheduling for defence personnel holding defence fare tickets booked on Air India and Air India Express flights with travel dates up to 31 May.

Air India group's announcement arrived following Indian Defence's Operation Sindoor, as the airline aims to support the duty commitments and appreciate the "selfless service and dedication" of India's military and defence personnel.

"Air India group is grateful for the selfless service and dedication of our military and defence personnel. In the prevailing situation, for those personnel holding defence fares who are booked on Air India and Air India Express flights till 31 May 2025, we are offering full refunds on cancellation and a one-time waiver on rescheduling flights up to 30 June 2025 to support their duty commitments," Air India Group said in a post on X.

Among others, Air India also announced the cancellation of flights to and from several airports in the country on Wednesday after a notification from aviation authorities was issued regarding the closure of some airports.

The affected airports include Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot, with cancellations valid until 5.29 am IST on 10 May, added PTI.

Indigo cancels flights: Not only Air India, another private airliner, Indigo too cancelled its flight operations in 11 cities across north, northwestern and central India till 10 May.

IndiGo in its travel advisory stated that Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Leh, Chandigarh, Dharamshala, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Gwalior, Kishangarh, and Rajkot are the affected cities where flight operations have been cancelled till 5.29 am IST on 10 May.

Over 10 airports across Northern and Western boarders in India have been closed for commercial operations following 'Operation Sindoor' by the Indian Armed Forces n retaliation of the Pahalgam attack.