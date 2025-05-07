Operation Sindoor: Anand Mahindra says prayers with armed forces, ‘one nation, together we stand’

India-Pakistan news, Operation Sindoor: Billionaire industrialist and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on May 7 extended support to tthe Indian armed forces in a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“Our prayers are with our forces… One nation…Together we Stand,” he wrote, adding a graphic of Operation Sindoor.

Operation Sindoor: ‘9 sites targeted under watchful eyes of PM Modi’ According to a statement from the Indian government, a major counter-terrorism move, termed ‘Operation Sindoor’ was launched by Indian armed forces early on May 7. The Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force were deployed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi constantly monitored the situation, ANI reported citing sources.

As many as 9 sites were struck in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), with the prime targets being terrorist infrastructure, the statement added. The Pakistan military's media arm, Inter-Services Public Relations, said India has "struck three places from the air" – Bhawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab Province as well as Kotli and Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

A detailed press briefing on Operation Sindoor is expected at 10 am today (May 7), according to the government statement.

‘Focused, Measured’ Response to Pahalgam Attack: Statement The Defence Ministry called India's actions “focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”, adding that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted.

“India has demonstrated considerable restraint in the selection of targets and method of execution… We are living up to the commitment that those responsible for this attack will be held accountable,” it added, noting that this counter-terrorism move comes in response to the “barbaric” Pahalgam terrorist attack, which claimed the lives of 25 Indians and 1 Nepali.

‘Codename’ Operation Sindoor: Symbolic Reason Codenamed 'Operation Sindoor', the mission references the Hindi word for vermillion, which married Hindu women often apply to their foreheads.

Notably, all the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack were men who were reportedly asked to identify with names before being killed, and ‘Operation Sindoor’ is ostensibly a reference to only men being singled out based on their faith before being killed in Pahalgam.

How has Pakistan Responded? Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif claimed on Bloomberg TV that his country has shot down three Rafale Planes, one SU-30 and one MIG-29 flown by India, and took an unknown number of Indian soldiers prisoner.

“They have taken the initiative, we have just responded. We have been saying all along the last fortnight that we will never initiate anything hostile toward India. But if India attack, we’ll respond. If India backs down, we’ll definitely wrap up,” Asif was quoted as saying.

Operation Sindoor Impact: Flights Cancelled, Airports Shutdown In light of the heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following Indian forces' “precision” strikes on terrorist camps in Pakistan and PoK, multiple airlines have released travel advisories for passengers.