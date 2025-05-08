At least 100 terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor, Rajnath Singh tells all-party meet: Sources

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the all-party meeting on 8 May that at least 100 terrorists were killed in Indian strikes under Operation Sindoor on Wednesday morning, news agency PTI said quoting sources.

Indian armed forces carried out precision strikes at terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the government said early Wednesday morning. In all, 9 areas have been targeted, the government said in the statement, codenaming the strike ‘Operation Sindoor.’