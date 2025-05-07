Operation Sindoor: BJP's Amit Malviya shares before and after video of Jaish headquarters in Pakistan

Senior BJP leader Amit Malviya on Wednesday shared a ‘before-after’ video of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) headquarters in Pakistan. The Indian Armed Forces targetted the headquarters of banned terror organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen, under ‘Operation Sindoor’, hitting nine locations in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) on Wednesday, a PTI report said.

In the 30-second long video, which Malviya posted on X, visuals of the JeM headquarters show extensive damage to the structure following the Indian air strikes.

Describing the structure as the “key hub for orchestrating terror operations, including the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019,” Malviya ended his post with, “Demolished.”

“Markaz Subhan Allah, Bahawalpur (Punjab, Pakistan) was the headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohammad. This facility was a key hub for orchestrating terror operations, including the Pulwama attack on Feb 14, 2019. The perpetrators of the bombing were trained at this very site. Demolished,” he wrote on X.

JeM structures hit Markaz Subhan Allah at Bahawalpur, Sarjal at Tehra Kalan, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Syedna Bilal camp in Muzaffarabad were among the targets hit in the "precision" military strikes. All these outfits fall under the banned JeM terror group, the report said.

According to an ANI report, the Pulwama attack perpetrators were trained at the Markaz Subhan Allah camp in Bahawalpur. The facility includes the residences of JeM chief Masood Azhar, de facto Chief of JeM Mufti Abdul Rauf Asghar, Maulana Ammar and other family members.

The report also added that the Sarjal camp in the Tehra Kalan facility is the main launching site of JeM for infiltration of terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir.

Operation Sindoor Nine sites, including headquarters and training centres of Pakistan-based terrorist outfit LeT and JeM, from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed, were targeted under 'Operation Sindoor' in the early Wednesday strikes., two weeks after the deadly Pahalgam terror attack.

Terrorists had fired indiscriminately at tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district on April 22, killing 26 civilians, including a Nepali citizen.